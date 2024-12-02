Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Update

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 8,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Shares of GFI stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $14.13. 1,924,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,918. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. Gold Fields has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $18.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 25,972 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 11.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Gold Fields by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,018,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,989,000 after buying an additional 92,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

