Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 900.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 873,237 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 138.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,233,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,816 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,052,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,478,000 after buying an additional 1,958,632 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 3,395.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,780,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 1,729,167 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 51.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,778,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,785,000 after acquiring an additional 944,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 25,015,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,355,000 after acquiring an additional 901,485 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNW opened at $7.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $7.90.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

