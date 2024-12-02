Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Genesco Price Performance
GCO opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.75. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $376.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.79 and a beta of 2.41.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.29. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genesco will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genesco
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.