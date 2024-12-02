GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Purchased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.
GE Vernova Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $334.12 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $357.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
