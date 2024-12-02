GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Purchased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $334.12 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $357.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.