Gauzy’s (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Gauzy’s (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, December 3rd. Gauzy had issued 4,411,765 shares in its initial public offering on June 6th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,005 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on GAUZ. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Gauzy from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Gauzy from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Gauzy from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ GAUZ opened at $8.12 on Monday. Gauzy has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gauzy during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Gauzy during the 2nd quarter worth $825,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gauzy by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 85,198 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Gauzy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,202,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gauzy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,491,000.

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

