Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 2.5% of Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 125,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 40,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $187.89 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $148.94 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.73.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

