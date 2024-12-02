Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.1% of Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,054,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,425,000 after buying an additional 837,415 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,245.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,552 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,473,000 after purchasing an additional 174,473 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,242,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,476,000 after purchasing an additional 105,765 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,795,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,637,000 after purchasing an additional 292,808 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $57.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.47. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $57.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.4936 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

