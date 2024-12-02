Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $783,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $135.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $96.48 and a one year high of $136.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

