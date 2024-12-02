Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $644,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $41.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $452.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $42.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $39.74.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

