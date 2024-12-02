Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. FC Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the second quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the third quarter valued at about $402,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AAPR opened at $26.46 on Monday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF — 2 Yr to April 2026 (AAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

