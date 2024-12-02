FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,010 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation accounts for 2.5% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 118.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FTAI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.09.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $168.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,688.03 and a beta of 2.04. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $177.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.74.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. The company had revenue of $465.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,199.88%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

