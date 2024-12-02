FSA Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 303 VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 10,376,390.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,141,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,403 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $960,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Get VanEck Biotech ETF alerts:

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BBH stock opened at $167.37 on Monday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a one year low of $150.62 and a one year high of $183.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.15.

VanEck Biotech ETF Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.