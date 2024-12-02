FSA Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,961,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,225,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,409 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 11,601.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,491 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $76,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $82,208,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,065,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,617,000 after acquiring an additional 533,520 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $133.53 on Monday. 3M has a 52-week low of $75.40 and a 52-week high of $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.43.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Analysts expect that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Melius Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.