FSA Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $615.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $582.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.72. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $465.36 and a 1-year high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

