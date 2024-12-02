FSA Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 136 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 28.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $229.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.13. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $201.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.14.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

