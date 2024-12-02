FSA Wealth Management LLC Invests $37,000 in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 1,907.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,170,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,571,000 after buying an additional 1,112,371 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,430,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,513,000. Retireful LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,835,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,258,000.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IYZ stock opened at $27.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $278.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.86. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

