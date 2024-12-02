FSA Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $25,157,000. Socorro Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 50,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.5% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $201.03 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The firm has a market cap of $183.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.05.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

