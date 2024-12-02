Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 87,998 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 87,998 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,944,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $91,364,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 20.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,213,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,851 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Schlumberger by 14.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,686,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Schlumberger by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,067,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,445,000 after purchasing an additional 915,705 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. This represents a 22.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $43.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average is $44.36. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Dbs Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.50 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.