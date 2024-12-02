Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Stake in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,439 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Waystar were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Waystar during the third quarter worth $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar during the third quarter worth about $68,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waystar during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Waystar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Get Waystar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waystar from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Waystar from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Waystar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Waystar from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Waystar from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waystar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

Waystar Stock Up 0.9 %

WAY stock opened at $30.88 on Monday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $33.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.82 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waystar Profile

(Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.