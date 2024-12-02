Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF (NYSEARCA:ALAI)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF (NYSEARCA:ALAI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 1.88% of Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:ALAI opened at $26.27 on Monday. Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $26.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58.
About Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF
