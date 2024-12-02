Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.07% of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LVHD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,888. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.76. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3701 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

