Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 6800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Focus Graphite Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11.
Focus Graphite Company Profile
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Focus Graphite
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.