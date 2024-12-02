Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 33,519 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,519 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $209.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.29. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.44 and a one year high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

