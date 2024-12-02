Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 22,239 Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,239 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.45% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.0% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 60.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 210,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 60,432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBT opened at $32.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

