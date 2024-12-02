Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 501.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,160 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FEMB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 59,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $27.09 on Monday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.62 and a 12-month high of $30.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

