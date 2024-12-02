Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.34% of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 84.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 51.1% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IBDY stock opened at $25.83 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (IBDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2033, and December 15, 2033. IBDY was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

