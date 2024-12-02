Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $66,123,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 119,623.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 663,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 662,716 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,063,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLCO opened at $21.68 on Monday. Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.52.

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

