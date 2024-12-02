Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF during the third quarter worth $401,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $649,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 519,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,155,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period.

Shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22. Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $36.15.

The Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (MEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market companies with perceived sustainable growth potential. MEM was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

