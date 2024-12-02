Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 83,132 iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 42,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 236,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 12,188.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IBDV opened at $21.73 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

