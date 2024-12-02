Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM – Free Report) by 206.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.67% of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance
DBEM stock opened at $25.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.78. Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $27.33.
About Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF
