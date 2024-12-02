First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

FAAR opened at $27.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAAR. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

