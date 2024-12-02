First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
FAAR opened at $27.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.
The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
