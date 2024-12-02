First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Receives $2,093.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,093.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCNCA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCNCA

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.6 %

FCNCA opened at $2,295.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $1,363.97 and a one year high of $2,388.78. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,055.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,913.78.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $47.40 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $55.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 187.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 66 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.