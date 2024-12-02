Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,900 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the October 31st total of 450,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 157.0 days.

Finning International Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $27.08. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,488. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49. Finning International has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $33.25.

Finning International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a $0.1973 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

