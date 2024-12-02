Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 2,155 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,659 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11,313.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,389,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,317,000 after buying an additional 41,027,134 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in UBS Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,060,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,591,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508,422 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in UBS Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,349,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,771,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,387 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 5,016,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,779,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,115 shares during the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS stock opened at $32.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.