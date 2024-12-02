Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases Shares of 951 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 12,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 32.7% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $283.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $197.91 and a 52-week high of $307.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Several research firms have commented on TSCO. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.59.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 70.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

