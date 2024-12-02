Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

