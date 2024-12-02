Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $214,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.67.

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,095.04. This trade represents a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,964 shares of company stock worth $2,179,119. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $246.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.22 and a 200-day moving average of $234.23. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.95 and a 52-week high of $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.30%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

