Fiduciary Trust Co Takes $213,000 Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 228.8% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 33,327 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 462,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 46,925 shares during the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,910,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $39.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $40.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

