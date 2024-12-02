Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.50 and last traded at $76.45, with a volume of 55212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.82.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.36.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
