Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.50 and last traded at $76.45, with a volume of 55212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.82.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.36.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

