Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDVV. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $52.63 on Monday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

