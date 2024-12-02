Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 189,461.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,304,000 after acquiring an additional 538,071 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,523,000 after buying an additional 21,768 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 241,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,677,000 after buying an additional 62,653 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,358,000 after buying an additional 65,297 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FICO opened at $2,375.03 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,070.37 and a 12-month high of $2,402.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,101.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,761.41.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,964.92.

In other news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total value of $582,298.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,146.60. This represents a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,390 shares of company stock worth $21,901,887 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

