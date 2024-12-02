Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $518.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.76 and its 200-day moving average is $116.55.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

