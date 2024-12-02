Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,494.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 492,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,764,000 after acquiring an additional 461,828 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $3,059,000. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $1,643,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $894,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 53,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $117.96 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.55. The firm has a market cap of $518.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.