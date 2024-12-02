Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Experian stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.83. 29,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,554. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.98. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPGY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Experian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Experian to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

