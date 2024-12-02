Erste Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 92,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at $2,945,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in EnerSys by 9.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 46,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at EnerSys
In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,674,467.24. This represents a 8.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $96.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.08. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $86.41 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.78 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 20.04%. EnerSys’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
