Erste Asset Management GmbH Invests $17.14 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,586,000 after buying an additional 248,828 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 255,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 55.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 937,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $193,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 13.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. The trade was a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 340,750 shares of company stock valued at $72,863,634. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $246.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $286.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.19 and a 12-month high of $248.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa America upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

