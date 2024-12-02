EQTEC (LON:EQT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.59 ($0.01), with a volume of 4526886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.62 ($0.01).

EQTEC Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.08.

About EQTEC

(Get Free Report)

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary advanced gasification technology that generates green energy from municipal, agricultural and industrial waste, biomass, and plastics in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Technology Sales and Power Generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.