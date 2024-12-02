EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Arvin Capital Management LP

Arvin Capital Management LP raised its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,429 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems makes up approximately 3.3% of Arvin Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arvin Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of EPAM Systems worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 181.8% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 101.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.20.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $243.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,132. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

