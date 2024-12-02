Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,600 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 560,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of Ennis stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.37. 97,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,557. Ennis has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $555.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Ennis’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ennis by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ennis by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ennis by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ennis by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ennis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

