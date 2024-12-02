EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 1,829.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,619 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.06% of EnLink Midstream worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 12.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 158,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 267,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ENLC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $16.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 76.24 and a beta of 2.41. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $16.40.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.16). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 252.38%.

Insider Transactions at EnLink Midstream

In other news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global sold 200,340,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $2,985,077,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.